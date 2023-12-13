Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $52.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.24 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

