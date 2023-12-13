Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

