Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.99. 1,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.
Institutional Trading of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.
Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.
