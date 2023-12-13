HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in November

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAVLF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.