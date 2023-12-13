Head to Head Comparison: ECARX (ECX) and Its Peers

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 79 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ECARX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 413 1850 3161 85 2.53

Risk & Volatility

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.94%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.67%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -4.47 ECARX Competitors $1.47 billion $70.15 million 28.55

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -381.31% -223.99% -19.00%

Summary

ECARX competitors beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

