Head to Head Comparison: Target (NYSE:TGT) and Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) and Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Target and Pan Pacific International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target $109.12 billion 0.57 $2.78 billion $7.84 17.31 Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A $812.19 0.03

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Pan Pacific International. Pan Pacific International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 0 16 12 0 2.43 Pan Pacific International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Target and Pan Pacific International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Target currently has a consensus target price of $153.07, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Target’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Target is more favorable than Pan Pacific International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Target shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pan Pacific International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Target shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Target and Pan Pacific International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 3.40% 30.69% 6.76% Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Target pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pan Pacific International pays an annual dividend of $103.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 443.6%. Target pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan Pacific International pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Target has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Pan Pacific International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Target beats Pan Pacific International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies. It also provides dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and food service; electronics, which includes video game hardware and software, toys, entertainment, sporting goods, and luggage; and furniture, lighting, storage, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath, home improvement, school/office supplies, greeting cards and party supplies, and other seasonal merchandise. In addition, the company sells merchandise through periodic design and creative partnerships, and shop-in-shop experience; and in-store amenities. Further, it sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the Kyoyosudo, Picasso, Don Quijote USA, Gelson's, Marukai, Don Don Donki, and Times names, as well as under the private brand names, including JONETZ, Style One, Prime One, and eco!on. The company was formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation in February 2019. Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

