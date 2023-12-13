Head-To-Head Contrast: Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) vs. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50

SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 17.64% 5.19% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -4.32 SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.21 $168.72 million $0.41 32.85

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

