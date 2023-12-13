HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Down 20.5%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) dropped 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 4,151,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 20.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.