Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.88

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.88 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,002,458 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
