IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.72

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.25. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 485 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
