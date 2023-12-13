IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.72

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.25. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 485 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 252,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 87.9% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 103,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

