ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 310,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

