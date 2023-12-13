Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 9.1%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 16,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inca One Gold Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It owned two gold milling facilities, which includes Chala One and Kori One located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

