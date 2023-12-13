Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 4,512.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

