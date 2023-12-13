Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 6,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

