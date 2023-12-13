Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

XBJA stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

