Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

