Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.64. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inotiv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,660,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

