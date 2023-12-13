Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

