InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 566,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVA. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,123,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.