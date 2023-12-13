iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Up 0%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

