iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 6,125.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.