iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 6,125.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

