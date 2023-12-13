iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 4,375.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $434.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

