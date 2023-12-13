iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJS stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

