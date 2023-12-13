IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 102,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 42,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

