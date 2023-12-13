Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Itron has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $64,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

