IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Shares Down 1%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
IX Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IX Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000.
About IX Acquisition
IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.
