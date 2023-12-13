J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.7 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
