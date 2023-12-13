Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Up 0.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

