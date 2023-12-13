Jacobs Solutions (J) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jacobs Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Jacobs Solutions has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Solutions 0 3 7 0 2.70 Jacobs Solutions Competitors 45 472 741 17 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jacobs Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $149.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Jacobs Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jacobs Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jacobs Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Solutions $16.35 billion $665.78 million 24.31 Jacobs Solutions Competitors $20.64 billion $803.55 million 19.04

Jacobs Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jacobs Solutions. Jacobs Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Jacobs Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Jacobs Solutions has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Jacobs Solutions lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Jacobs Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Solutions 4.07% 14.19% 6.16% Jacobs Solutions Competitors 1.15% 6.08% 2.65%

Summary

Jacobs Solutions beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments. The company offers cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise level and mission IT, design, nuclear, and enterprise level operations and maintenance services; software development, testing, mission integration, program management, research, development, test, evaluation services, training, and environmental remediation services; and other technical consulting solutions, as well as construction and construction management services. It also provides consulting services for consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, health and life sciences, and transport industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.