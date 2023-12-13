John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.