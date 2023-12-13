Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of JCI opened at $53.19 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.