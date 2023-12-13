JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.