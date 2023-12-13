JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $61.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Rapid7 stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

