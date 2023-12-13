Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.64. Approximately 217,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 534,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRR

Karora Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$824.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.34.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.4412297 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.