Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.33.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $213.74 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

