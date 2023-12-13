KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. 818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Get KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.