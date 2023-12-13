Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Up 5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33). Approximately 578,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 250,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a market cap of £90.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,177.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

