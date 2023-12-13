KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 1,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

