KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 2,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.24% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

