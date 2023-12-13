Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.3% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

