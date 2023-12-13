Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.26.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.