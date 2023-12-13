LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 0%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.61. 7,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up about 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 22.91% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

