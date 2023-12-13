Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $143,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

