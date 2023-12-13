Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

