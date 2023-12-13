Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.44.

TSE MFC opened at C$28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.38. The company has a market cap of C$51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$28.47.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6529492 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

