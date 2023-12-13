Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$28.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.38.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6529492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

