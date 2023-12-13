Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at C$28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$28.47.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6529492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

