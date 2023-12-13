Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of -0.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

