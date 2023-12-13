Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $4.30. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 1,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

