MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

